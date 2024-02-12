Cramer's Lightning Round: Affirm is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Vertiv: "One of the great performers of our time."

General Dynamics: "I like that CEO, it's just terrific. I think you stick with the thing."

C3.ai: "That's Tom Siebel, I happen to like Tom. I don't see any earnings there...I can't recommend a stock that has no earnings."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Altimmune: "It does seem like they have something...It's good spec, but that's what it is, it's spec."

Affirm: "You've got a winner with Affirm [buy, buy, buy!].

Darling Ingredients: "Darling is a really interesting company, but the stock keeps going down. It's too inexpensive to go, I'm going to leave it like that."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com