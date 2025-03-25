Cramer's Lighting Round: Sell SoundHound AI

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Shopify: "I say buy, buy, buy!"
Plains All American Pipeline: "That's a terrific stock."
SoundHound AI: "I want you to sell SoundHound. I regard SoundHound as a complete meme stock."
FMC: "I want you to stay away from FMC."
Core Natural Resources: "There's just not much to these stocks. I wish they could find a bottom, but they can't."
Palantir: "Palantir's a winner."
Rocket Companies: "You can own Rocket."
