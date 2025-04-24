Cramer's Lighting Round: Reddit is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Reddit: "I think Reddit is a very good stock...I would be a buyer."

Walmart: "If I wanted to buy the stock, I'd put a little on here and then wait for...someone to talk about tariffs, let it come down, and then do some buying."

Brookfield Asset Management: "Those guys are real good...I like the stock."

OneMain: "Too risky. I want you to get out of that right now."

Harley-Davidson: "...It doesn't have the sales that I really like, but I think you can bounce from here."

