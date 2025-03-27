Money Report

Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘I would be a buyer' of Grail

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer's Lightning Round
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri: "That' like a dice roll...That's a bridge too far for me."

Grail: "I actually like Grail a lot...I would be a buyer."

Block: "I'm going to say buy half right now, and then if it breaks down below 53, then you can buy more."

Healthpeak Properties: "It's a reasonable REIT."

Rubrik: "They're doing very, very well."

Edwards Lifesciences: "I think it's a hold...I prefer Boston Scientific to Edwards Lifesciences.

Shake Shack: "...We have to wait another quarter."

TransMedics Group: "I think that it's an interesting company. I'm not going to necessarily recommend it right here."

Arista Networks: "It's never been this cheap that I can recall...Here's the problem, it's a data center stock."

