Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘Hold on' to FTAI Aviation

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Whirlpool: "I didn't like that quarter at all...Move on."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

FTAI Aviation: "You've got a good one. I think you just hold on to it."

Broadcom: "I like Broadcom so much...It is just terrific, and I'd like at the pull back to be able to buy more."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Brookfield: "They are real shrewd operators...That's the kind of stock that can go down, and then I'd be a buyer, not a seller."

Innodata: "What a stock...That is what I call a hero stock."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Broadcom.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com