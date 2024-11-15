Money Report

Cramer's Lighting Round: Dow is ‘very hard to own here'

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Block: "I've been behind this stock for a very, very long time...This stock has now had a major move at last, and it's not done."

Northern Trust: "Northern Trust is very good, but I'll see your Northern Trust and I'll tell you one we've been buying for [the CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust] which is BlackRock, and I think it's better."

Dow: "Dow is very hard to own here...Dow has to do an upside surprise."

Super Group: "Super Group finally broke out...You want to own that stock."

Sprouts Farmers Market: "That is a quality operator."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of BlackRock.

