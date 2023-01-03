Cramer's Lighting Round: Capital One Is a Tough Stock to Own Going Into a Slowdown

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Capital One Financial Corp: "It will get through this, but it's always been a tough stock to own going into a slowdown."
Rivian Automotive Inc: "I saw one yesterday. ... I looked at it and said, [sell]."
Hertz Global Holdings Inc: "I want to buy that stock for my Charitable Trust. I've actually been thinking about that. With [CEO Stephen] Scherr in your corner, you can't miss."
Standard Lithium Ltd: "We're going to take a real hard pass on that one."
