Cramer's Lighting Round: Capital One Is a Tough Stock to Own Going Into a Slowdown

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Capital One Financial Corp: "It will get through this, but it's always been a tough stock to own going into a slowdown."

Rivian Automotive Inc: "I saw one yesterday. ... I looked at it and said, [sell]."

Hertz Global Holdings Inc: "I want to buy that stock for my Charitable Trust. I've actually been thinking about that. With [CEO Stephen] Scherr in your corner, you can't miss."

Standard Lithium Ltd: "We're going to take a real hard pass on that one."

