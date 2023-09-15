Costco's iconic $1.50 hot dog combo is now an official Monopoly game piece

Costco's $1.50 hot dog and soda combo's price tag is "forever." Now it's been immortalized as a Monopoly piece.

The wholesale giant this week unveiled a Costco-themed Monopoly set, just in time for the Seattle-based company's 40th anniversary.

The official Hasbro collaboration is a full top-to-bottom facelift of the traditional Monopoly set.

Gone are the classic game pieces like the thimble, iron and boot. Instead, they've been replaced by Costco staples including the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, oversized shopping cart, employee name badge and forklift.

Even Costco's famous oversized teddy bear and extra cheesy pizza have been turned into game pieces.

Costco

"This Monopoly game commemorates what has made Costco a destination for 40 years," the box art reads. "Every detail in the charming gameboard design is a Costco-lover's dream."

Instead of houses and hotels, the Costco set has food court tables and warehouses. The set comes with one red die and one blue die, both featuring the Costco logo.

The classic Monopoly Chance and Community Chest cards have been replaced by cards that look like Costco Gold Star Membership and Executive Membership cards.

The game board itself features artwork of the inside of a bustling Costco store, while the traditional properties players can scoop up like Boardwalk and Broadway have been replaced with different warehouse locations around the world.

Instead of locking you up for a few turns if you land on "Go to Jail," the board will put you on vacation via Costco Travel.

The game set sells for $44.99 on the Costco website, but can be purchased for $39.99 if you buy it at your local warehouse.

