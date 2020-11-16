Coronavirus Live Updates: U.S. Cases Cross 11 Million; Moderna Says Its Vaccine Is More Than 94% Effective

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

The U.S. has now recorded more than 11 million Covid-19 cases, tallying 1 million new cases of the virus in under a week. The country is recording close to 150,000 new cases each day, on average, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data — a metric that continues to set fresh records. As outbreaks worsen, some state and local officials are reimposing lockdown measures and major drugmakers are releasing promising vaccine trial data. Moderna on Monday said its vaccine candidate is more than 94% effective.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 54.48 million

Global deaths: At least 1.31 million

U.S. cases: More than 11.03 million

U.S. deaths: At least 246,224

Moderna said preliminary data from a phase three trial shows its coronavirus vaccine is more than 94% effective in preventing against Covid-19 — a result CEO Stephane Bancel called a "game-changer," CNBC's Berkeley Lovelace reports.

Moderna developed its vaccine candidate in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and enrolled 30,000 participants in its late-stage trial.

Last week, Pfizer announced its vaccine candidate is more than 90% effective.

—Sara Salinas

American Airlines plans to cut most of its London Heathrow flights for next month as demand slips amid a spike in coronavirus cases and new restrictions on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline plans to suspend 16 weekly departures to London next month from Chicago O'Hare, New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Charlotte, North Carolina. The carrier didn't cut any other trans-Atlantic Europe service. It will continue to operate cargo-only service to London from Chicago and New York, a business that has been a bright spot as international passenger travel remains a small fraction of last year's levels.

American, British Airways and other major carriers have been urging officials to replace travel restrictions with Covid-19 testing. United on Monday is starting a free coronavirus testing trial for some Newark-London bound flights.

—Leslie Josephs

Budrul Chukrut | LightRocket | Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson began a new late-stage trial to test its experimental Covid-19 vaccine and evaluate potential incremental benefits of a second dose, Reuters reports.

The drugmaker plans to enroll up to 30,000 participants for the study and run it in parallel with a one-dose trial with as many as 60,000 volunteers that began in September, according to the wire service.

—Terri Cullen

Coronavirus updates: Trump talks vaccine distribution, slams NY; Oregon ups restrictions to halt surge