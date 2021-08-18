Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Technology

Comcast and ViacomCBS Join Forces to Launch a New Streaming Service in Europe

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

David A. Grogan | CNBC
  • Comcast and ViacomCBS are partnering to launch a European streaming service, the companies announced Wednesday.
  • The service, dubbed “SkyShowtime,” is expected to launch in 2022, and will roll out in more than 20 countries.
  • The service includes libraries from Comcast-owned Sky and NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS.

Comcast and ViacomCBS are partnering to launch a European streaming service, the companies announced Wednesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The service, dubbed “SkyShowtime,” is expected to launch in 2022 and roll out in more than 20 European countries including Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands. It will include libraries from Comcast-owned Sky and NBCUniversal, and ViacomCBS brands like Showtime, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Pictures.

The companies did not announce a price for the service, but a person familiar with the matter told CNBC SkyShowtime will be priced competitively with other streaming products. However, pricing will differ market to market, according to a person.

Shares of ViacomCBS were up more than 3% premarket Wednesday, while Comcast shares were largely flat.

The news comes just two weeks after ViacomCBS said it would partner with Sky to launch Paramount+ in Europe. Last month, several media outlets reported Comcast Chief Executive Brian Roberts and ViacomCBS chairman Shari Redstone had reportedly met to discuss a deal.

Both NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS trail behind many of the streaming giants with just 54 million Peacock sign-ups and 42 million streaming subscribers respectively. That puts them behind streaming giants like Netflix, Disney and Amazon.

Money Report

business 18 mins ago

BMW Secures Funding for EV Battery Aiming to Rival Range of a Traditional Engine

politics 33 mins ago

EU Pulls Afghanistan Funding, Will Only Work With Taliban If Human Rights Respected

--CNBC's Alex Sherman contributed to this report.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

TechnologyAmazon.com Inc.entertainmentmediaAMZN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us