Cocoa prices tumble 19%, giving up a chunk of their record-setting gains

Cocoa prices dropped more than 19% on Monday, giving a large part of the strong gains that lifted them to all-time highs earlier this year.

Prices last traded at around $7,175, after dropping by about $1,700 per metric ton. It would be the biggest one-day drop for the commodity since at least 1980.

Cocoa prices soared this year amid a shortage of cocoa beans due to supply disruptions, including heavy rains and disease. The surge also heightened fears of steeper prices at the grocery store for consumers.

Despite Monday's steep decline, cocoa is up nearly 70% year to date and 137% over the past 12 months.