Coca-Cola is about to report earnings. Here's what to expect

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

James Quincey, CEO of Coca-Cola, speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” outside of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2025.
Gerry Miller | CNBC
  • Shares of Coke have risen 7% over the past year, raising its market cap to $275 billion.
  • Analysts are expecting the beverage giant to report a 2.5% decline in its quarterly sales.
  • Coca-Cola executives have previously said that consumers have become more price sensitive.

Coca-Cola is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings before the bell on Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street is expecting the company to report, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

  • Earnings per share: 52 cents expected
  • Revenue: $10.68 billion expected

Analysts are expecting the beverage giant to report a 2.5% decline in quarterly sales. Like many consumer companies, Coca-Cola has seen many shoppers become more price sensitive, although premium brands such as Fairlife and Topo Chico have still been reporting strong growth.

Coca-Cola's away-from-home business has taken a hit as consumers spend less at restaurants, which can often mean buying a burger without the soda or trading down to a smaller drink size. McDonald's, which is Coca-Cola's largest customer, reported on Monday the steepest drop in its quarterly U.S. same-store sales since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coca-Cola will provide its full 2025 outlook when it reports fourth-quarter earnings, although the company is already expecting currency exchange rate changes to hurt its results. The company is projecting a low-single-digit headwind for comparable revenue and a mid-single-digit headwind for earnings per share.

Shares of Coca-Cola have risen 7% over the past year, raising its market cap to roughly $275 billion.

