news

CNBC's Official NHL Team Valuations 2024: Here's how the 32 franchises stack up

By Michael Ozanian,CNBC

The National Hockey League is commanding more respect when it comes to team values.

The average NHL team is worth $1.92 billion, according to CNBC's Official 2024 NHL Valuations, and recent transactions come at revenue multiples that rival deals done in Major League Baseball.

What accounts for the league's ascension?

Steady revenue growth combined with a hard salary cap and a leaguewide revenue-sharing system all but ensure profitability for the league's 32 teams.

For the 2023-24 season, the NHL's hockey-related revenue was $6.3 billion, 8.6% higher than the previous season, according to the league. The NHL also hit record national sponsorship revenue last season, bringing in $250 million, as well as record regular-season gate receipt revenue of $2.4 billion, the NHL said.

That growth, combined with richer media deals, is contributing to a better bottom line for professional hockey. The average NHL team posted EBITDA of $45 million on revenue of $223 million for the 2023-24 season, according to CNBC calculations.

Here is how the NHL's 32 teams stack up:

