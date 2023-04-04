CNBC Daily Open: Growing Recession Fears

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here.

Good morning from Singapore. We're seeing more signs that the U.S. economy is indeed slowing down as a result of the Federal Reserve's nine consecutive rate hikes. The central bank targeted the red-hot labor market as it tries to bring down inflation, which peaked at a 41-year high in the middle of last year.

A shrinking number of job openings isn't the only indicator that slower growth is ahead. Fewer people are inclined to quit their jobs. People quit when they're confident about their ability to switch jobs – and that figure rose by only 146,000 to just over 4 million.

And we're seeing companies such as Virgin Orbit filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. after failing to secure a funding lifeline, with the firm laying off nearly all of its workforce. Amazon is also piling on even more layoffs after its massive job cuts announced earlier this year.

The message from JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon is anything but comforting – though he says the recent banking crisis is "nothing like what occurred during the 2008 global financial crisis," he emphasized that the worst is still ahead.

"Any crisis that damages Americans' trust in their banks damages all banks," he said – calling on regulators to keep better taps on banks' risk management.

But real question is: will the Fed keep going? The U.S. Labor Department will be releasing its fresh nonfarm payroll numbers for March later this week. The street's expectation is that unemployment holds steady at 3.6%. If the jobs market proves more resilient than that, the Federal Reserve has room to hike even further.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets later today – a Reuters poll shows that economists are expecting to see a 25-basis point hike. That would bring its cash rate to 5%, the highest the country has seen since 2008. Will New Zealand follow Australia by hitting the brakes on further hikes? Stay tuned for more.

