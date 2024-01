Trump walks out of courtroom as E. Jean Carroll lawyer gives closing argument in sex defamation trial

Closing arguments began at the New York federal court trial where a jury will determine how much former President Donald Trump owes E. Jean Carroll in monetary damages for defaming her when she accused him of raping her in the mid-1990s.

Carroll, 80, is seeking at least $10 million from Trump. Both of them were at the court in Manhattan for the closing arguments.

Trump earlier this week defeated former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley in the Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire. Last week, he won the Iowa GOP caucuses.

Donald Trump on Friday stalked out of a New York federal courtroom shortly after a lawyer for E. Jean Carroll gave her closing argument in his sex defamation trial.

Trump's dramatic departure came minutes after the judge in the case warned his lawyer she was risking being tossed into jail before closing arguments began at the trial, which determine how much the former president owes E. Jean Carroll in monetary damages for defaming her when she accused him of raping her in the mid-1990s.

Trump's lawyer Alina Habba, who had already irked Judge Lewis Kaplan for showing up late in court, angered him when she persisted in arguing that defense lawyers should be able to show a slide to jurors during their summation that represented some tweets related to Carroll.

"You are not going to use a slide to represent how many tweets there were, you are not using that slide, period," Kaplan said.

When Habba said, "I need to make a record," referring to putting her argument on the record, the judge issued his warning.

"You are on the verge of spending time in the lockup, now sit down!," the judge told Habba.

Before the arguments began and jurors entered the courtroom, Judge Lewis Kaplan judge issued a warning.

"During closing arguments, no one is to say anything other than opposing counsel," said Kaplan. "There are to be no interruptions or audible comments by anyone else and that will apply when I charge the jury and that will apply to counsel then as well."

Carroll's lawyers have complained during the trial about Trump making comments that were audible to jurors while sitting with his attorneys at the defense table.

The nine-member jury is expected to begin deliberations later Friday after several hours of summations by Carroll's lawyer and Trump's attorney, and instructions from the judge.

Last year she won a $5 million judgment against him at a different, but related trial. Trump is appealing that verdict.

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

In that prior case, jurors ruled that the 78-year-old Trump was liable for sexually abusing the writer in the attack at a New York department store, and for defaming her in disparaging statements he made in 2022 while denying her allegation.

The current trial is dealing with different, but similar statements Trump made as president about Carroll in 2019, after she first went public with her account of the attack in a New York magazine article.

Kaplan previously ruled that because of the prior verdict, there was no legal question that Trump defamed Carroll. That ruling left only the question of monetary damages remaining for the jury.

Trump during his very brief testimony in the trial Thursday said of Carrol's claim, "I consider it a false accusation."

Kaplan struck that testimony, in light of the prior jury's verdict which found he had sexually abused Carroll.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.