Climate protesters disrupt start of Federal Reserve Chair Powell's economic speech

The start of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Thursday was delayed by climate activists protesting at the Economic Club of New York.

The protesters appeared to be from a group called Climate Defiance. The group's mission statement calls for the end of fossil fuel extraction on federal lands and waters, among other items.

The activists came to the front of the room at the event, carrying a sign and repeating a chant about fossil finance. The sign said, "Fed is burning" and "money, futures, planet." The lights in the room were dimmed as security appeared to remove the protesters.

It was not clear if any of the activists directly spoke to Powell. The Fed leader appeared to leave his seat near the podium at some point during the protest.

Powell began his speech shortly after 12:15 p.m. in New York following the delay. The remarks were focused on inflation and the U.S. economy.

