Citigroup tops estimates for first-quarter revenue on better-than-expected Wall Street results

Citigroup on Friday posted first-quarter revenue that topped analysts' estimates, helped by better-than-expected results in the bank's investment banking and trading operations.

Here's how the company performed, compared with estimates from LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

Earnings: $1.86 per share, adjusted, vs. $1.23 expected

Revenue: $21.10 billion vs. $20.4 billion expected

The bank said profit fell 27% from a year earlier to $3.37 billion, or $1.58 a share, on higher expenses and credit costs. Adjusting for the impact of FDIC charges as well as restructuring and other costs, Citi earned $1.86 per share, according to LSEG calculations.

Revenue slipped 2% to $21.10 billion, mostly driven by the impact of selling an overseas business in the year-earlier period.

Investment banking revenue jumped 35% to $903 million in the quarter, driven by rising debt and equity issuance, topping the $805 million StreetAccount estimate.

Fixed income trading revenue fell 10% to $4.2 billion, edging out the $4.14 billion estimate, and equities revenue rose 5% to $1.2 billion, topping the $1.12 billion estimate.

The bank also posted an 8% gain to $4.8 billion in revenue in its Services division, which includes businesses that cater to the banking needs of global corporations, thanks to rising deposits and fees.

Shares of the bank fell nearly 2% Friday.

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser previously said that her sweeping corporate overhaul would be complete by March, and that the firm would give an update to severance expenses along with first-quarter results.

"Last month marked the end to the organizational simplification we announced in September," Fraser said in the earnings release. "The result is a cleaner, simpler management structure that fully aligns to and facilitates our strategy.

Last year, Fraser announced plans to simplify the management structure and reduce costs at the third-biggest U.S. bank by assets. The bank on Friday reiterated its medium term targets for returns hitting at least 11% and generating at least $80 billion in revenue this year.

JPMorgan Chase reported results earlier Friday, and Goldman Sachs reports on Monday.