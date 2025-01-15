Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Citigroup earnings are out – Here are the numbers

By Jesse Pound,CNBC

Jane Fraser speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Kyle Grillot | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Citigroup reported its fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday morning ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.

Here is how the company did relative to LSEG analyst consensus estimates:

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

  • Earnings: $1.34 a share, vs $1.22 expected
  • Revenue: $19.58 billion, vs $19.49 billion expected

Growth in investment banking and equity markets revenue helped drive a better-than-expected report for Citi in the third quarter, and those could be sources of strength again in the fourth quarter. Chief financial officer Mark Mason said at a Goldman Sachs conference in December that Citi was seeing investment banking fees and the markets business up double-digit percentages year over year, according to a transcript from FactSet.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Year-over-year comparisons for fourth quarter income metrics may be complicated by charges Citi booked in the final period of 2023.

Investors will also be looking for progress updates about CEO Jane Fraser's turnaround efforts. Fraser took over the bank in March 2021 and has focused on slimming down the company, including selling off some international units.

Citi's stock was a strong performer in 2024, rising nearly 37% on the year. The stock is up more than 4% so far this year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us