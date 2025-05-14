Cisco reports earnings and revenue beat, issues better-than-expected forecast

Cisco exceeded estimates across the board and issued guidance that was also ahead of Wall Street's predictions.

The network hardware vendor is ahead of its target for artificial intelligence infrastructure orders from big internet companies.

Cisco reported earnings and revenue that topped analysts' estimates on Wednesday and issued guidance that also exceeded Wall Street's prediction.

Here's how the company did in comparison with LSEG consensus:

Earnings per share: 96 cents adjusted vs. 92 cents expected

Revenue: $14.15 billion vs. $14.08 billion expected

Revenue increased 11% during the quarter, which ended on April 26, from $12.7 billion a year earlier, according to a statement. Net income rose to $2.49 billion, or 62 cents per share, from $1.89 billion, or 46 cents per share, a year ago.

The macroeconomic environment is uncertain, CEO Chuck Robbins said on a conference call with analysts.

Management called for 96 cents to 98 cents in fiscal 2025 earnings per share on $14.5 billion to $14.7 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had predicted 95 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $14.58 billion in revenue. Cisco said the guidance factors in the expected impact of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on goods imported into the U.S.

Cisco reported over $600 million in artificial intelligence infrastructure orders from web companies. That brings the total for the fiscal year to over $1.25 billion. Cisco said the sum passed the $1 billion mark a quarter ahead of schedule.

During the quarter, Cisco started selling a Webex AI agent for customer service, and it announced Ethernet switches that contain AMD Pensando data processing units that could help with hardware consolidation.

Networking revenue rose 8% to $7.07 billion, Cisco said. Analysts polled by StreetAccount had expected $6.81 billion.

Revenue from security products jumped 54% to $2.01 billion, below StreetAccount's $2.17 billion consensus. The unit includes the addition of Splunk, which Cisco bought last year for $27 billion.

As of Wednesday's close, Cisco shares were up 3.5 for the year%, while the S&P 500 index was about flat.

