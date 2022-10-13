Christian Bale and Margo Robbie's ‘Amsterdam' Is on Pace to Lose $100 Million—These Are the 10 Biggest Box Office Bombs in History

Not even Taylor Swift could rescue "Amsterdam" at the box office.

The David O. Russell film — which in addition to the pop superstar also features Academy Award winners Christian Bale and Rami Malek as well as Margot Robbie and John David Washington — is turning out to be a massive box office bomb after garnering poor reviews and drawing few moviegoers.

In fact, the latest movie from the "Silver Linings Playbook" director "ultimately stands to lose anywhere from $80 million to $100 million," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film had an $80 million production budget and cost $70-80 million to market, according to the report, but is on pace to earn just a fraction of that.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The poor performance of "Amsterdam" adds it to the long list of big-budget movies that have bombed spectacularly, though it isn't anywhere near the top just yet.

Many of the films that lost the most money were released over the past two years, with the pandemic suppressing attendance at movie theaters and making it more difficult for some expensive blockbusters to break even.

These are the biggest bombs in box office history, according to data from Statista.

10. 'John Carter' (2012) — $112.7 million estimated loss

9. 'The Suicide Squad' (2021) — $120 million estimated loss

8. 'Onward' (2020) — $130.4 million estimated loss

7. 'The Matrix Resurrections' (2021) — $133.8 million estimated loss

6. 'Wonder Woman 1984' (2022) — $136.7 million estimated loss

5. 'Moonfall' (2022) — $139.6 million estimated loss

4. 'Mulan' (2020) — $140.8 million estimated loss

3. 'Mars Needs Moms' (2011) — $143.4 million estimated loss

2. 'Jungle Cruise' (2021) — $150.8 million estimated loss

1. 'Turning Red' (2022) — $168.1 million estimated loss

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss: 2-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks says he's made 4 'pretty good' movies in his 40-year career