Chinese tech firm Lenovo shows off a laptop with a see-through screen

Chinese tech giant Lenovo showed off a prototype laptop on Monday that has a see-through screen, underscoring how the world's largest PC maker is trying to innovate after a brutal couple of years for the market.

The laptop is equipped with a trackpad which features a touch keyboard and a stylus to draw or navigate with.

The obvious question is: Why would you want this kind of device? Lenovo showed off some of its capabilities.

Another use, the representative said, is in a construction scenario. For example, if an architect is designing an extension on a house, they could see the house through the screen, and use the stylus to draw their design to envisage what it may look like.

Like all new technology, there may often be uses not yet imagined.

Since the laptop is a concept product, Lenovo has no plans to sell the device.

However, PC makers are looking toward the future after a difficult couple of years. PC sales spiked during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, but as people returned to work, they began to plunge. Last year, PC shipments fell nearly 15% year-on-year, according to Gartner.

The Chinese tech giant showed off the device at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the world's biggest mobile industry trade show.

Lenovo does have a history of teasing concept devices to prove its ability to innovate. Last year at MWC, Lenovo displayed a smartphone that had a screen that rolls up.