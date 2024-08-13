Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Chinese EV maker Zeekr says its new battery can charge faster than that of a Tesla

By Evelyn Cheng,CNBC

  • In just 10.5 minutes, Zeekr's new batteries can go from a 10% to an 80% charge, using the automaker's ultra-fast charging stations, the U.S.-listed electric car company said Tuesday.
  • Tesla's Model 3 can recharge up to 175 miles in 15 minutes, or about 48% of the stated 363 mile-range, according to the company's website.
  • Zeekr said its 2025 007 sedan, which is set to begin deliveries next week, will be the firm's first model to use the new batteries.

BEIJING — Chinese electric car brand Zeekr announced new batteries on Tuesday, which it says boast the fastest charge in the world.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The offering aims to address consumers' long-standing worries about battery driving range and ease of charging.

In just 10.5 minutes, Zeekr's new batteries can go from a 10% to an 80% charge, using the automaker's ultra-fast charging stations, the U.S.-listed company said. Zeekr said that the new battery could achieve the same charge performance even in negative 10 degree Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) weather in about 30 minutes.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Comparatively, Elon Musk's Tesla says its supercharger allow the company's vehicles to charge up to 200 miles in 15 minutes.

The company's website says the Model 3 can recharge up to 175 miles in 15 minutes, or about 48% of the car's stated 363 mile-range.

Chinese automaker Nio has also offered the alternative of a three-minute battery swap. The subscription service automatically changes out the battery of designated car models with a charged one at specific swap stations.

Money Report

news 20 mins ago

Starbucks replaces CEO Laxman Narasimhan with Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol

news 28 mins ago

With the A's leaving Oakland, the Pioneer League B's want fan investment in Bay Area baseball

Zeekr said that its 2025 007 sedan, which is set to begin deliveries next week, will be the first model to use the new batteries.

The company noted it has opened more than 500 ultra-fast charging stations in China and plans to double that tally by then end of this year. Zeekr aims to operate more than 10,000 ultra-fast charging stations in 2026.

The Geely-owned electric car company delivered a record number of vehicles in June, making its deliveries for the first half of the year the largest among U.S.-listed Chinese companies that only sell pure electric cars. Deliveries fell slightly in July.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us