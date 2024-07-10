Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China's inflation numbers miss expectations, rising 0.2% in June

By Evelyn Cheng,CNBC

Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • China's consumer prices rose by 0.2% in June from a year ago, missing expectations for a 0.4% increase, according to a Reuters poll.
  • Core CPI, which strips out more volatile food and energy prices, rose by 0.6% year-on-year in June.
  • China's producer price index fell by 0.8% year-on-year in June, in-line with forecasts.

BEIJING — China's consumer price inflation rose by 0.2% in June from a year ago, missing expectations, while producer prices fell in-line with forecasts, data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

China's consumer price index was expected to rise by 0.4% year-on-year in June, according to a poll by Reuters.

The producer price index, which measures factory-gate prices, dropped by 0.8% from a year ago — in line with expectations.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Core CPI, which strips out more volatile food and energy prices, rose by 0.6% year-on-year in June, slightly slower than the 0.7% increase for the first six months of the year.

Pork prices surged by 18.1% in June from a year ago, while beef prices fell by 13.4%. Tourism prices rose by 3.7% year-on-year in June, down by 0.8% from May.

"The risk of deflation has not faded in China. Domestic demand remains weak," Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said in a note.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

CNBC Daily Open: Powell says high rates threaten growth

news 3 hours ago

China's ETF market sees ‘explosive' growth, inflows jump 5-fold in three years, Morningstar says

He added that China would rely on exports to support growth in the first half of the year.

The country is scheduled to release trade data for June on Friday.

Lackluster domestic demand in China has kept inflation low, in contrast to major economies such as the U.S. where prices have remained elevated.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us