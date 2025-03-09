Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China's consumer inflation turns negative for the first time in 13 months

By Sam Meredith, CNBC

Aerial view of self-propelled jack-up wind power installation platform “Huaxia Honghu 01” after being delivered at CIMC Raffles’ Yantai construction base on March 6, 2025 in Yantai, Shandong Province of China.
Vcg | Visual China Group | Getty Images
  • China's national consumer price index (CPI) in February fell into negative territory for the first time since January last year, according to data published Sunday by the National Bureau of Statistics.
  • It comes as investors continue to look for signs that Beijing's stimulus measures can help to boost the country's struggling economic recovery.
  • Econmists say China's growth target of around 5% this year may be challenging to achieve, particularly amid an escalating trade dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

China's national consumer price index (CPI) in February fell into negative territory for the first time since January last year, weighed down by a decline in food, tobacco and alcohol prices.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The CPI declined by 0.7% last month from a year earlier, data published Sunday by China's National Bureau of Statistics showed, reversing a year-on-year gain of 0.5% in January.

The reading missed estimates of an annualized contraction of 0.5%, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

China's CPI in February fell 0.2% on a monthly basis, meanwhile, compared to a rise of 0.7% in January.

The data comes as investors continue to look for signs that Beijing's stimulus measures can help to boost the country's economic recovery.

China on Wednesday set its GDP target for 2025 at "around 5%" and laid out plans to stabilize economic growth by propping up domestic demand.

Money Report

news 13 hours ago

‘We don't believe in the velvet rope:' One money manager is giving retail investors access to private credit. But is it worth it?

news 14 hours ago

A new car costs nearly $50,000 on average: Here's how much you'd pay per month

Beijing also revised down its annual consumer price inflation target to "around 2%" — the lowest in more than two decades — from 3% or higher in prior years, according to the Asia Society Policy Institute.

The new inflation goal would act more as a ceiling than a target to be realized.

Econmists say China's growth target of around 5% this year may be challenging to achieve, particularly amid persistently weak domestic consumption and an escalating trade dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

— CNBC's Evelyn Cheng & Anniek Bao contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us