China to launch antitrust probe into Google

By Yeo Boon Ping, CNBC

China said on Tuesday it will launch an antitrust investigation into Google over alleged anti-monopoly practices.

The country's State Administration for Market Regulation said that it would initiate an investigation into the technology giant because of alleged violations of China's anti-monopoly Law, according to a Google translation of the official statement.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Copyright CNBC

