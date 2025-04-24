Money Report

Trump administration

China says no ongoing trade talks with the U.S., calls for canceling ‘unilateral' tariffs

By Evelyn Cheng, CNBC

Steel piled up at Guoyuan Port in Chongqing, China, on April 20, 2025.
Cfoto | Future Publishing | Getty Images

BEIJING — China on Thursday said that there were no discussions with the U.S. on tariffs, despite indications from the White House this week that there would be some easing in the tensions.

"At present there are absolutely no negotiations on the economy and trade between China and the U.S.," Ministry of Commerce Spokesperson He Yadong told reporters in Mandarin, translated by CNBC. He added that "all sayings" regarding progress on bilateral talks should be dismissed.

"If the U.S. really wants to resolve the problem ... it should cancel all the unilateral measures on China," He said.

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent this week indicated that there might be an easing in tensions with China. The White House earlier this month added 145% tariffs on Chinese goods, to which Beijing responded with duties of its own and increased restrictions on critical minerals exports to the U.S.

