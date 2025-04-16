Money Report

China replaces top trade negotiating official as talks with Washington stall

By Anniek Bao, CNBC

Trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies have escalated in the last two weeks.
Dilara Irem Sancar | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • China on Wednesday appointed Li Chenggang as vice minister of commerce and a top representative for International trade negotiation.

China on Wednesday appointed Li Chenggang as vice minister of commerce and a top representative for International trade negotiation, according to an official statement, replacing Wang Shouwen.

The appointment makes Li a key member of China's trade negotiation team as Beijing deals with trade disputes with the U.S. So far, there have not been any sign of near-term trade talks as both sides have ratcheted up tariff tensions.

Li was among the Chinese officials who met with several top entrepreneurs last month in a symposium that sought to address the concerns of private companies after President Xi Jinping in February expressed his support for businesses.

As part of a wider reshuffle in Beijing's top echelon, China also removed the head of National Immigration Administration Wang Zhizhong, Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

