China keeps key lending rates steady in bid to shore up yuan as Trump tariffs pressure currency

The 1-year LPR was kept at 3.1% and the 5-year LPR at 3.6%, in line with expectations.

The rate decision comes after China posted encouraging GDP growth numbers for the first quarter.

The 1-year LPR influences corporate and most household loans in China, while the 5-year LPR serves as a benchmark for mortgage rates.

China expectedly kept its loan prime rates unchanged Monday, with the 1-year LPR at 3.1% and the 5-year at 3.6% as the central bank appears to prefer stabilizing the yuan amid trade tensions with the U.S.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The decision from the People's Bank of China comes as China reported better-than-expected economic data this month, with first-quarter GDP growing at 5.4% year on year.

Retail sales and industrial output numbers for March also beat expectations from economists polled by Reuters.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The 1-year LPR influences corporate and most household loans in China, while the 5-year LPR serves as a benchmark for mortgage rates. The PBOC has kept the LPRs steady since October last year.

Following the announcement, the Chinese onshore yuan was trading flat at 7.2995 against the dollar, while the offshore yuan marginally strengthened to 7.2962 against the greenback.

The hold was in line with a Reuters poll of economists, with 87% expecting the PBOC to keep rates steady.

Dutch bank ING had also forecast in a note last week that the PBOC would likely hold rates, with analysts Lynn Song and Min Joo Kang pointing out that the LPR was unlikely to shift without the 7-day repo rate being cut first.

The 7-day repo rate currently stands at 1.5%, and was last lowered by 20 basis points in September.

However, ING also said "low inflation and strong external headwinds amid escalating tariff threats provide a strong case for easing. But currency stabilization considerations may prompt the People's Bank of China to wait until the U.S. Federal Reserve cuts borrowing costs."

The U.S. has imposed tariffs of up to 245% on Chinese imports, while China has slapped 125% duties on U.S. imports.

While GDP growth figures were encouraging, consumer prices in the world's second-largest economy remained in deflationary territory, with the CPI reading in March showing that prices fell 0.1% year on year.



Producer prices fell 2.5% in March, marking the 29th straight month in deflationary territory and seeing the largest contraction since November 2024.