Chick-fil-A to release new riff on its iconic chicken sandwich with pimento cheese, jalapenos

By Amelia Lucas,CNBC

Source: Chick-fil-A
  • Chick-fil-A customers can buy the chain's new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich in restaurants nationwide, starting Aug. 28.
  • Unlike many other fast-food chains, Chick-fil-A has focused on keeping its menu short and simple, making its kitchens and drive-thru lanes more efficient.
  • The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich was a project five years in the making.

Chick-fil-A is adding a new spin on its iconic chicken sandwich to menus for a limited time.

Starting Aug. 28, customers can buy the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich at the chicken chain's restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.

The new item uses the same breaded chicken filet as a typical Chick-fil-A sandwich but features a spread of pimento cheese and drizzle of honey on top. Pickled jalapenos replace the pickles usually used in the sandwich.

Chick-fil-A has released seasonal menu items, such as milkshake flavors, for more than a decade. But the limited release of the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich shows how the chain is shifting its menu strategy as it expands nationwide. Unlike many other fast-food chains, Chick-fil-A has tried to keep its menu short and simple, making its kitchens and drive-thru lanes more efficient.

Even without an extensive menu, Chick-fil-A has grown to be the No. 3 restaurant chain by sales in the U.S., trailing only Starbucks and McDonald's. Chick-fil-A's revenue rose 11% to $6.37 billion in 2022, according to franchise disclosure documents. Founder S. Truett Cathy's family still owns the Atlanta-based company.

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich was a project five years in the making, according to Stuart Tracy, Chick-fil-A's principal culinary lead. Chick-fil-A tasked Tracy with creating a spin on its chicken sandwich, and his team came up with nearly 30 different flavor options after more than a year. The chain tested the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich in 2020 in Asheville, North Carolina, and upstate South Carolina.

Tracy didn't rule out Chick-fil-A permanently adding the menu item. After supply runs out, the chain will assess responses from customers and franchisees to decide if it's worth bringing back.

Chick-fil-A is also adding a new seasonal milkshake to its fall menu: the Caramel Crumble Milkshake. The milkshake includes butterscotch caramel flavors and blondie crumbles. The chain tested the menu item in Salt Lake City in 2021.

