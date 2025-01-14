CFPB sues Capital One, alleges it misled consumers on savings rates

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced it was suing Capital One for "cheating" customers out of more than $2 billion in interest.

The agency said the banking giant used deceptive marketing to obscure differences in interest rates between two of its savings-account options.

Capital One denied the allegations and said it widely advertised its high-yield savings account.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced Tuesday that it was suing Capital One for misleading consumers about their savings account interest rates and "cheating" them out of more than $2 billion in interest.

The agency said in a statement Capital One deceived holders of its "360 Savings" account by conflating it with its newer and higher-yield savings account option, the "360 Performance Savings" account. The bank allegedly failed to notify 360 Savings account holders of the newer option and marketed the two products similarly to lead customers to believe they were the same.

However, the interest rates of the two options were substantially different, according to the CFPB. Capital One increased the 360 Performance Savings interest rate from 0.4% in April 2022 to 4.35% in January 2024, while it lowered and then froze the 360 Savings rate at 0.3% between late 2019 to mid-2024, the agency said.

Despite its relatively low interest rate, the CFPB alleged, the 360 Savings account was advertised as a high-interest savings account. The bureau said Capital One aimed to keep 360 Savings users in the dark about the higher-yield option by replacing all references to the account with the similarly named 360 Performance Savings option on its website, excluding account holders from marketing campaigns advertising the higher-yield account and forbidding employees from notifying account holders about the 360 Performance Savings option.

"The CFPB is suing Capital One for cheating families out of billions of dollars on their savings accounts," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra in a news release. "Banks should not be baiting people with promises they can't live up to."

In a statement, Capital One denied the allegations and said it transparently marketed its 360 Performance Savings account.

"We are deeply disappointed to see the CFPB continue its recent pattern of filing eleventh hour lawsuits ahead of a change in administration. We strongly disagree with their claims and will vigorously defend ourselves in court," the company said in a statement.

The bank added the 360 Performance Savings product was "marketed widely, including on national television, with the simplest and most transparent terms in the industry."