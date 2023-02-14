Carlos Slim Is the 10th-Richest Person in the World—Take a Look Inside His $80 Million Gilded Age Mansion in NYC

Carlos Slim, one of the top 10 wealthiest people in the world, is currently looking for someone to take a $80 million New York City mansion off his hands.

Mexico's richest man, with a net worth of $83.4 billion, first listed the property in May 2015 before taking it off the market in early 2016. Slim originally purchased the property in 2010 for $44 million.

Known as the Benjamin N. Duke House, the 1009 Fifth Avenue property was built during the Gilded Age and is one of the last remaining mansions along the street facing Central Park, that is still privately owned.

Construction for the home began in 1899 by developers William and Thomas Hall, according to The New York Times.

The design of the home was inspired by the Italian Renaissance palazzo style and includes Beaux-Arts elements, an architectural style that originated in Paris and was popular from the 1830s until the end of the 19th century.

The limestone and red-brick mansion spans 27 feet along Fifth Avenue and 100 feet of frontage facing 82nd street. The seven-level home has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms connected by a grand staircase. The house's upper floors, which are accessible via a separate staircase, give access to a terrace and rooftop with direct views of Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Compass, the brokerage of record, highlighted some features in its listing, including high ceilings, marble fireplaces, large windows, and ornate moldings. For over 100 years, the mansion has been used as a private residence, but according to the listing, the building can be converted into a gallery, store, museum, or foundation.

"This is a rare and valuable asset that will stand the test of time... With an asking price of $80 million, an opportunity to own a piece of New York City history like this is few and far between," the listing states.

CNBC Make It reached out to Compass, but the brokerage has no comment about the $80 million listing at this time.

Because of the home's historical significance, it was designated a New York City Landmark in 1974 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1989. According to The Real Deal, if the property is sold for the $80 million asking price, it would be the most expensive townhouse sale ever in New York City.

