Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

California Unveils Proposal to Ban New Gas-Fueled Cars by 2035

By Emma Newburger, CNBC

Mike Blake | Reuters
  • California's clean-air regulators introduced a plan this week that would ramp up the sale of electric and zero-emissions vehicles while phasing out the sale of new gasoline-fueled vehicles by 2035.
  • The proposal, if enacted by the California Air Resources Board, would require 35% of new passenger vehicle sales to be powered by batteries or hydrogen by 2026, and 100% of sales to be net-zero emissions less than a decade later.
  • Shifting the transportation sector to cleaner energy is a key component of the state's plan to combat climate change, as cars, trucks and other vehicles represent roughly 40% of its pollution.

California's clean-air regulators unveiled a plan this week that would ramp up the sale of electric and zero-emissions vehicles while phasing out the sale of new gasoline-fueled vehicles by 2035, in an aggressive effort to combat the state's greenhouse gas pollution.

The proposal, if enacted by the California Air Resources Board, would require 35% of new passenger vehicle sales to be powered by batteries or hydrogen by 2026, and 100% of sales to be net-zero emissions less than a decade later. The proposal also calls for zero-emissions sales to account for 68% of total sales by 2030.

Shifting the transportation sector to cleaner energy is a key component of the state's plan to combat climate change, as cars, trucks, and other vehicles represent roughly 40% of the its pollution.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Electric vehicle sales in the state rose to 12.4% of total sales last year, a jump from 7.8% during 2020, according to the board.

The board is expected to vote on the proposal in August. At least 15 states, including New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, have adopted California's vehicle standards on prior clean-car rules.

The plan follows Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order in 2020 that called for phasing out new cars with internal combustion engines within 15 years by requiring that all such vehicle sales produce zero emissions by 2035.

Money Report

business 2 hours ago

China's First Quarter GDP Beats Expectations to Grow 4.8% Year-On-Year

business 5 hours ago

Japan's Nikkei 225 Drops Almost 2%; China's First-Quarter GDP Tops Expectations

The rule would not ban people from owning gas vehicles or from selling them on the used market.

Read more about how businesses and consumers are fighting and adapting to climate change:

Empty canals, dead cotton fields: Arizona farmers are getting slammed by water cuts in the West

‘It’s now or never’: World’s top climate scientists issue ultimatum on critical temperature limit

Map of nuclear power in the US: See where reactors are located

This daughter and father founded a company to bury nuclear waste by drilling deep boreholes

"With Californians still experiencing the harmful effects of smog-forming emissions and the effects of climate change, which are expected to worsen in the coming decades, adoption of the proposed ACC II [Advanced Clean Cars II] regulation is critical and necessary," the state plan said.

Newsom, when signing the executive order, said the plan could curb the state's emissions from cars by more than 35%, and that zero-emission vehicles would "almost certainly" be cheaper than gas-powered vehicles by the time the regulations start.

"Building on 30 years of work to electrify light-duty vehicles in California, the market is clearly poised for massive transformation," the plan said.

California, which is grappling with worsening wildfires and drought as temperatures rise, also has a goal to transition to 100% renewable energy by 2045.

Some environmental groups urged the board to set even tougher targets and transition faster toward electric vehicles, arguing the state should impose a rule to achieve 100% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030, five years earlier than the current proposal.

"Time is running out before the world as we know it disappears in the rearview mirror," Scott Hochberg, a transportation attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity's Climate Law Institute, said in a statement.

"To protect people and the planet, California has to free our streets from tailpipe pollution as fast as possible," Hochberg said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

business
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us