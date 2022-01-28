Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

The Value of Warren Buffett's Apple Investment Just Went Up by $8 Billion in Less Than a Day

By Kif Leswing, CNBC

Andrew Harnik | AP
  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway notched more than $8 billion in gains on Friday as Apple stock rose on a strong earnings report.
  • The Omaha investor owns over 5% of outstanding Apple stock.
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook has also praised Berkshire's investment in the company.

The value of Berkshire Hathaway's holdings in Apple jumped more than $8 billion on Friday as Apple stock rose more than 5% on a strong earnings report.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Apple reported December quarter earnings on Thursday, posting nearly $124 billion in sales and strong sales growth in every product line except for the iPad. Investors seemed particularly keen on CEO Tim Cook's remarks that supply chain headaches are improving.

Berkshire Hathaway started accumulating Apple stock in 2016 and now owns 887,136,000 shares of the iPhone maker, or over 5% of Apple's outstanding stock, according to FactSet data.

Money Report

US: News 57 mins ago

Home Remodeling Could Finally Cool, Bringing These Stocks Back to Earth

business 60 mins ago

Bengals-Rams Super Bowl Could Boost Best Buy's TV Sales. A Chiefs-49ers Game Would Be the Worst-Case Scenario, Analyst Says

Buffett has been one of Apple's biggest supporters since 2016, although he initially considered high-flying tech investments to be too risky for Berkshire Hathaway before he started buying Apple shares. Apple now makes up over 40% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

Apple issues regular dividends, which Buffett has said is attractive under his investing philosophy.

"I don't think of Apple as a stock. I think of it as our third business," Buffett told CNBC in 2020, calling it "probably the best business I know in the world."

Buffett has also made the argument that Apple's iPhone ecosystem is "sticky" and encourages customers to regularly upgrade, making it a safer investment and more like a consumer company than a tech company.

Cook has also praised Berkshire's investment in Apple. "We run the company for the long term. And so the fact that we've got the ultimate long-term investor in the stock is incredible," Cook told CNBC in 2019.

The mutual admiration between the two business titans goes beyond investment, though. In 2019, Apple briefly published a game based on Buffett's childhood that was presented at the Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

businessTechnologyUS: NewsApple Inc.entertainment
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us