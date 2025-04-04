Buffett denies social media rumors after Trump shares wild claim that investor backs president crashing market

Warren Buffett went on the record Friday to deny social media posts after President Donald Trump shared on Truth Social a fan video that claimed the president is tanking the stock market on purpose with the endorsement of the legendary investor.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Trump on Friday shared an outlandish social media video that defends his recent policy decisions by arguing he is deliberately taking down the market as a strategic play to force lower interest and mortgage rates.

"Trump is crashing the stock market by 20% this month, but he's doing it on purpose," alleged the video, which Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The video's narrator then falsely states, "And this is why Warren Buffett just said, 'Trump is making the best economic moves he's seen in over 50 years.'"

Truth Social

The president shared a link to an X post from the account @AmericaPapaBear, a self-described "Trumper to the end." The X post itself appears to be a repost of a weeks-old TikTok video from user @wnnsa11. The video has been shared more than 2,000 times on Truth Social and nearly 10,000 times on X.

Buffett, 94, didn't single out any specific posts, but his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway outright rejected all comments claimed to be made by him.

"There are reports currently circulating on social media (including Twitter, Facebook and Tik Tok) regarding comments allegedly made by Warren E. Buffett. All such reports are false," the company said in a statement Friday.

CNBC's Becky Quick spoke to Buffett Friday about this statement and he said he wanted to knock down misinformation in an age where false rumors can be blasted around instantaneously. Buffett told Quick that he won't make any commentary related to the markets, the economy or tariffs between now and Berkshire's annual meeting on May 3.

'A tax on goods'

While Buffett hasn't spoken about this week's imposition of sweeping tariffs from the Trump administration, his view on such things has pretty much always been negative. Just in March, the Berkshire CEO and chairman called tariffs "an act of war, to some degree."

"Over time, they are a tax on goods. I mean, the tooth fairy doesn't pay 'em!" Buffett said in the news interview with a laugh. "And then what? You always have to ask that question in economics. You always say, 'And then what?'"

During Trump's first term, Buffett opined at length in 2018 and 2019 about the trade conflicts that erupted, warning that the Republican's aggressive moves could cause negative consequences globally.

"If we actually have a trade war, it will be bad for the whole world … everything intersects in the world," Buffett said in a CNBC interview in 2019. "A world that adjusts to something very close to free trade … more people will live better than in a world with significant tariffs and shifting tariffs over time."

Buffett has been in a defensive mode over the past year as he rapidly dumped stocks and raised a record amount of cash exceeding $300 billion. His conglomerate has a big U.S. focus and has large businesses in insurance, railroads, manufacturing, energy and retail.