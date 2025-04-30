Money Report

British bank Barclays reports profit beat in the first quarter

By Jenni Reid, CNBC and Ruxandra Iordache, CNBC

16 September 2023, USA, New York: The Barclays Bank logo, taken in Manhattan.
Michael Kappeler | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

British bank Barclays on Wednesday reported slight beats on the top and bottom line, boosted by stronger investment bank performance.

Pre-tax profit came in at £2.7 billion ($3.6 billion) over the March quarter, compared with analyst expectations of £2.49 billion, according to LSEG. Group revenues hit £7.7 billion, above an analyst projection of £7.33 billion.

Income from its investment bank unit increased 16%. Barclays' return on tangible equity, a measure of profitability, reached 14 % in the first quarter, after averaging 7.5% in the December quarter.

Key to investors is how Barclays navigates its sizable U.S. exposure in the market storm unleashed by U.S. President Donald Trump's global trade tariffs. Notably, Barclays has had a significant presence Stateside since acquiring the investment banking and capital markets businesses of collapsed Wall Street titan Lehman Brothers for $1.75 billion.

The British lender's U.S. consumer bank business has also made strides, delivering a 9.1% return on tangible equity in 2024, from 4.1% in 2023. Barclays shares took a steep tumble as the White House kicked off its trade war on April 2, but recovered thereafter and remain up 10% in the year to date — in sharp contrast to Swiss giant UBS, whose U.S. foothold and domestic concerns have led to a hemorrhage in stock value.

Britain could receive a rare economic boon as a result of its divorce from the European Union, after the bloc was struck with 20% in — now briefly suspended — U.S. reciprocal tariffs in early April. London, which only faces 10% in such White House levies, is now attempting to leverage its historic transatlantic relationship and a broadly more balanced trade record with the U.S. to secure a sweeter commercial arrangement.

Barclays' pressures at homes have meanwhile eased, with behemoth HSBC announcing plans to wind down its M&A and equity capital markets businesses in the U.K., U.S. and Europe amid a revamp of its investment operations. And the British unit of Spanish lender Banco Santander — which dethroned UBS to become continental Europe's largest bank by market capitalization in recent weeks — in March said that 750 of its staff were at risk of redundancy, as it targets 95 branch closures as part of a broader plan to update its footprint from June 2025.

While Santander insists that the U.K. remains a "core market," the latest move has added to questions whether the Spanish lender intends to exit the British high street.

