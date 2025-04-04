BP chair Helge Lund to step down after oil major pledges strategic reset

British oil major BP on Friday said its chair Helge Lund will step down, kickstarting a succession process.

The company said the successful candidate will work with Lund ahead of taking on the role. Lund is expected to step down in 2026.

"Having fundamentally reset our strategy, bp's focus now is on delivering the strategy at

pace, improving performance and growing shareholder value," Lund said in a statement.

"Now is the right time to start the process to find my successor and enable an orderly and seamless handover," he added.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.