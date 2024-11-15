Bookings for Disney's first cruise in Asia are opening soon. Here's how much the trip costs

Bookings for Disney's first cruise in Asia open on Dec. 10, 2024, about a year ahead of the ship's maiden voyage, which is scheduled to depart Singapore in December 2025.

Prices for a three-night cruise on the Disney Adventure for two adults start at $958, while double occupancy rates for four- and five-night cruises start at $1,318 and $2,694, respectively, according to the company's website.

But those who want rooms with a view can expect to pay more. Rates for a three-night cruise for two adults jump to $1,318 for an ocean-view room, and $1,438 for a room with a private verandah. The highest room category, a "Concierge" stateroom, which comes with extra services, is priced at $3,298 for two adults, according to the company's website.

However, rates for kids or additional adults in the same room are significantly lower, according to the company's website.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

All in, a family of four who books a four-night journey in an ocean-view room can expect to pay about $2,876.

Walt Disney

Fans of the movie "Frozen" can opt to book two royal suites: the Elsa Royal Suite adorned with icy light fixtures and snowflake patterns, or the summer-inspired Anna Royal Suite with a forest ambience. Each suite will have living and dining areas, two bathrooms and two bedrooms — one outfitted with bunkbeds for the kids. Prices for those suites have not yet been released.

Those who want to sail on the cruise's maiden voyage can expect to pay more — around $780 per person for the three-night trip, according to the website.

The prices for the cruise, which is scheduled to first set sail on Dec. 15, 2025, include meals, live shows and Disney character experiences. However, alcohol, internet and "adult-exclusive dining" cost extra, according to the website.

Details about the 'Disney Adventure'

The "Disney Adventure" can hold 6,700 passengers and has seven themed areas inspired by Disney, Pixar and Marvel films. Certain experiences were specifically created for Disney's Asian customer base, according to a Disney press release.

Themed areas include:

Imagination Garden: an open-air garden with a fairytale castle at the heart of the ship

Toy Story Place: an outdoor water park with slides, rides and a playground

San Fransokyo Street: a street market-inspired entertainment area with an arcade and shopping options

Town Square: three decks of shops, lounges, cafes, salons and restaurants

Disney Discovery Reef: a sea-themed outdoor dining area with bars and cafes

Marvel Landing: an adventure zone with three new attractions, including Disney's first rollercoaster at sea

Walt Disney

Disney has slowly released details about its first Asia-based cruise this year, first announcing details about the ship in June, followed by the ship's launch dates in October.

To date, the website shows cruises departing through March 2026. Disney's cruise will be docked in Singapore for at least five years, according to the terms of a partnership between Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board.

Walt Disney

Noting Singapore's ability to draw tourists from China, Indonesia and India, Sarah Fox, vice president and regional general manager of Disney Cruise Line, shared "how incredibly important" the Southeast Asian market is to the company at a media conference on Oct.16.

"We've really assessed the region," said Fox. "The region, obviously, is very dynamic, and we're very excited to be bringing Disney Cruise Line to those consumers around the area."