Boeing strikes ‘largest-ever' 787 jet order with Qatar Airways, White House says

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump, Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg attend a signing ceremony in Doha, Qatar, May 14, 2025.
Brian Snyder | Reuters
Boeing and GE Aerospace secured a $96 billion agreement to sell Qatar Airways up to 210 aircraft, the White House said Wednesday.

The deal for the 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft, struck during President Donald Trump's state visit with the emir of Qatar, is Boeing's "largest-ever widebody order and largest-ever 787 order," according to the White House.

Further details about the agreement were not immediately clear. Boeing did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

