Boeing shareholders re-elect departing CEO Calhoun to board

Boeing shareholders re-elected outgoing CEO Dave Calhoun to the company's board, according to a preliminary vote tally.

New board chair Steve Mollenkopf said he has sought feedback on Calhoun's successor from investors and Boeing's customers.

Calhoun told shareholders that the company's focus is on stabilizing its production and quality after a door plug blew out of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 earlier this year.

Boeing shareholders voted to re-elect the outgoing CEO Dave Calhoun to the board of directors, a preliminary tally on Friday showed, as company leaders sought to reassure investors that the manufacturer is on the path to stability amid its latest safety crisis.

Calhoun in March said he will step down by year's end, months after a door plug panel blew out midflight from a Boeing 737 Max 9, ushering in new scrutiny of the manufacturer's production and processes.

Boeing's new chairman, Steve Mollenkopf, told shareholders at the company's annual meeting that he has consulted with investors and customers on Calhoun's successor.

