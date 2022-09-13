Boeing Delivered 35 Planes in August as New Dreamliners Returned

Boeing logged 26 net orders for planes last month, more than a dozen 737 Max jets.

The manufacturer's deliveries rose to 35 planes in August, after handovers of the 787 Dreamliner returned.

Supply chain issues has slowed aircraft production growth this year, according to Airbus and Boeing executives.

Boeing's deliveries rose to 35 planes last month, helped in part by a resumption in handovers of new 787 Dreamliners to airlines.

Manufacturing flaws had paused deliveries of the wide-body Dreamliners for much of the past two years.

Germany's Lufthansa and Dutch airline KLM were among the customers that received new Dreamliners in August after the planes were cleared by the Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing said. Each carrier received one plane apiece.

The two Dreamliners American Airlines received last month were not included in the tally. Those jets were flown to Victorville, California, for Boeing to install Wi-Fi equipment and other items in the planes' interiors.

Boeing also logged 26 net orders for new planes last month, half of them for 737 Max aircraft. Its net orders for the year stand at 388 and deliveries at 277 planes. That trails the 637 net orders and 380 deliveries rival Airbus has reported.

Both manufacturers have said supply chain constraints are limiting their abilities to ramp up production despite the surge in air travel.