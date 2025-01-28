Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Boeing CEO lays out recovery plan after company's sixth annual loss

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Kelly Ortberg speaks at the 14th annual U.S. Chamber Of Commerce Foundation Aviation Summit in downtown Washington, D.C.
Kris Tripplaar | SIPPL Sipa USA | AP
  • Boeing posted a nearly $4 billion loss for the fourth quarter.
  • The company has taken charges that span its defense and commercial airplane units.
  • CEO Kelly Ortberg said the company is making progress on stabilizing the manufacturer.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg on Tuesday laid out a recovery plan for the company as he faces investors antsy for answers after the plane-maker posted its sixth consecutive annual loss.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Boeing lost $3.86 billion in the last three months of 2024, taking nearly $3 billion in charges in its commercial aircraft unit and its defense and space business spanning aircraft from the Boeing 767 to the KC-46 tanker to the long-delayed pair of 747s that are set to serve as new Air Force One planes.

Boeing last week released preliminary results showing the loss and revenue that came below analysts' expectations.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"While it was a challenging year, we are seeing encouraging signs of progress as we work together to turn around our company," Ortberg said in a staff memo.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street analysts surveyed by LSEG were expecting:

  • Loss per share: $5.90 adjusted vs. $2.65 expected
  • Revenue: $15.24 billion vs. expected $16.21 billion

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

DeepSeek sets stage for frenetic tech earnings season

news 22 mins ago

Restaurants are rebounding — but Starbucks and McDonald's still have work to do

The company last posted a profit in 2018. It later faced the fallout from a pair of fatal crashes of its bestselling 737 Max planes, the pandemic's impact on air travel, a host of manufacturing defects and cost overruns, and early last year, a near-catastrophic midair blowout of a door panel on a nearly new Max 9 jetliner as it climbed out of Portland, Oregon.

Boeing last week said its results were impacted, as expected, by a nearly two-month machinist strike that idled work on most of its aircraft and lengthened delivery delays to customers, which pay for the bulk of their planes when they're received. Boeing said it expected to have burned through $3.5 billion in the fourth quarter, a difficult end to what was supposed to be a turnaround year.

After the strike ended, Boeing resumed production of its 737 Max aircraft in December, and earlier this month, it restarted test flights of its 777X aircraft, which haven't yet been certified by the FAA. Boeing is also working to certify the Max 7 and Max 10 aircraft, the smallest and largest models in the single-aisle Max family.

A Boeing banner and an F-15EX jet fighter during the Farnborough International Airshow, on 22nd July 2024, at Farnborough, England. 
Richard Baker | In Pictures | Getty Images
A Boeing banner and an F-15EX jet fighter during the Farnborough International Airshow, on 22nd July 2024, at Farnborough, England. 

While airline CEOs have largely supported Ortberg, who took the helm in August, key Boeing customers are still logging the effects of the delivery delays.

American Airlines said over the weekend it made further cuts to its schedule because of late deliveries of new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which it also planned to use to launch a premium-seat-heavy configuration to capitalize on a consumer shift toward pricier, roomier seats.

It plans to suspend service between Miami and Paris in June and July, and cut down on frequencies between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and New York's John F. Kennedy International to London in May, as well as from Dallas to Honolulu in June.

"We'll be proactively reaching out to our impacted customers to offer alternate travel arrangements and remain committed to mitigating the impact of these Boeing delays while continuing to offer a comprehensive global network," American said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the CEO of European budget airline Ryanair, Michael O'Leary, said Monday that the company had to cut its passenger traffic goal for the year because of "frustrating" Boeing delivery delays.

Ortberg and other Boeing leaders are likely to face questions during the 10 a.m. ET analyst call about cost overruns and delays in the company's defense division, including for the Air Force One aircraft, as well as potential tariffs and other policies of the new Trump administration.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us