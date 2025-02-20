Money Report

Block shares fall on profit, revenue miss

By MacKenzie Sigalos, CNBC

Jack Dorsey creator, co-founder, and Chairman of Twitter and co-founder & CEO of Square speaks on stage at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention, a crypto-currency conference held at the Mana Convention Center in Wynwood on June 04, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
  • Block reported weaker-than-expected revenue and profit for the fourth quarter.
  • The stock slid in extended trading.
  • Block, formerly known as Square, got off to a sluggish start on Wall Street this year after underperforming the Nasdaq in 2024.

Block reported fourth-quarter results on Thursday that fell short of Wall Street expectations. The stock dropped more than 7% in extended trading.

Here is how the company did, compared to analysts' consensus estimates from LSEG.

  • Earnings per share: 71 cents, adjusted vs. 87 cents expected
  • Revenue: $6.03 billion vs. $6.29 billion expected

Revenue increased about 4.5% from $5.77 billion a year earlier.

Block, formerly known as Square, posted $2.31 billion in gross profit, a 14% increase from $2.03 billion a year ago. The company, which was an early leader in providing point-of-sale systems for smaller businesses, faces increased competition from the likes of Toast and Fiserv's Clover unit.

Gross payment volume came in at $61.95 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $61.3 billion, according to StreetAccount. Block posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $757 million, topping the $740 million average analyst estimate.

CNBC's Robert Hum contributed to this report.

