Block bets on lending expansion after stock slump

Block is expanding consumer lending through Cash App Borrow, announcing on Thursday that it obtained FDIC approval to issue loans out of its banking subsidiary.

Growth has slowed at the company, and the stock is down 33% this year.

Last month, Block reported disappointing quarterly results.

With its stock down more than 30% this year and revenue growth slowing, Jack Dorsey's Block is going bigger in lending.

The company on Thursday said it secured approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to originate loans through its banking subsidiary, Square Financial Services, allowing it to offer small-dollar consumer loans directly rather than relying on external banking partners.

It's an expansion of Cash App Borrow, the company's short-term lending product. But it comes at a time of increased concerns surrounding consumer credit, with President Trump's expansive tariffs and widespread government job cuts raising talk of a potential recession.

Transaction losses in Block's lending segment jumped 39% last quarter, and while the company claims its underwriting model is strong, small-dollar lending is inherently risky.

"Cash App Borrow is designed to provide short-term cash flow in a simple and accessible way when alternatives are notoriously expensive and difficult for consumers to navigate," Block said in the press release. The company added that the average Cash App Borrow loan was under $100 and about a month in duration.

Block didn't immediately provide a comment.

In getting approval to operate the lending business out of its own bank, Block says it will be able to offer the product nationwide.

Last month, Block reported quarterly results that missed Wall Street expectations, with revenue growing just 4.5% from a year earlier. The stock plunged 18%, its worst one-day drop since 2020.

Around the same time, Block rolled out Afterpay, its buy now, pay later product, on the Cash App card. Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja told CNBC that the launch aimed to provide customers with more credit options, and positioned Cash App as a banking alternative for some customers. Block acquired Afterpay, which competes with Affirm, for $29 billion in early 2022.

Also this week, Block announced a big investment plan in artificial intelligence.

The company said on Wednesday that it will deploy Nvidia's AI systems with its latest Blackwell chips to power open-source AI research. Block didn't say what specifically it's looking to achieve through its AI buildout, but noted in the press release that it will "start exploring novel solutions for our customers."

