Black Friday 2023: Huge streaming deals from Hulu, Max and more

Virtually every major streaming service have raised their prices in 2023, making it more expensive than ever to stay up to date on the latest shows and movies.

Notable price hikes from this year include:

Hulu going from $14.99 per month to $17.99 per month

Max going from $14.99 per month to $15.99 per month

Disney+ going from $10.99 per month to $13.99 per month

Apple TV+ going from $6.99 per month to $9.99 per month

Prime Video adding a $2.99 monthly surcharge for ad-free streaming

But if you're willing to watch commercials, there are some steep Black Friday discounts from some of the biggest names in streaming.

Here are four streaming deals to keep an eye out for this Black Friday.

Hulu

The Disney-owned streamer is offering new subscribers a year of it's ad-supported tier for 99 cents per month. It's a steep discount over the plan's normal $7.99 monthly price. Customers will also have the option to tack on an ad-supported Disney+ plan for an additional $2 per month.

Max

The streamer formerly known as HBO Max wants to lure subscribers in with a 70% off discount for its ad-supported tier. The platform's Black Friday offer will get you a six month subscription at a price of $2.99 per month. That represents a total savings of $42 over the course of the deal versus the normal $9.99 monthly rate.

Peacock

The home of "Poker Face" and "The Office" is slashing prices on Peacock Premium. Customers can choose between two possible deals. The first will get you Peacock Premium for $1.99 per month for 12 months, $4 monthly discount from the normal $5.99 price tag. The second will get you a year of Peacock for an upfront payment of $19.99, compared to the current price of $59.99.

Paramount+

The "Yellowstone" streamer is offering two deals this Black Friday. Customers can get three months of Paramount+ for $1.98 per month and save $4 over the normal $4.99 rate. They can also opt for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for an ad-free experience and larger content library. The second option costs $3.96 per month for three months — $8 less than the usual $11.99 rate.

