Bitcoin slips, Trump token plunges over 20% as bullish crypto sentiment cools

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies sank on Tuesday, as bullish investor sentiment surrounding cryptocurrencies cooled after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

TRUMP, a token launched last week that represents the new U.S. leader, plunged as much as 22% in 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.