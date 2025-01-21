Bitcoin slips, Trump token plunges over 20% as bullish crypto sentiment cools

- TRUMP, a token representing the new U.S. leader, plunged as much as 22% in 24 hours.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies sank on Tuesday, as bullish investor sentiment surrounding cryptocurrencies cooled after President Donald Trump's inauguration.
TRUMP, a token launched last week that represents the new U.S. leader, plunged as much as 22% in 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
