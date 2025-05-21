Bitcoin jumps to new all-time high, surpassing prior record in January

Bitcoin rose to a new all-time high on Wednesday, breaking its January record.

The price of the flagship cryptocurrency was last higher by 2% at $108,955.10, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier, it rose as high as $109,500.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Bitcoin's new high has been concocted by an array of favorable ingredients in the macro cauldron, namely softer U.S. inflation numbers, a de-escalation in the U.S.-China trade war and the Moody's downgrade of U.S. sovereign debt, which has put the spotlight on alternative stores of value like bitcoin," said Antoni Trenchev, cofounder of crypto exchange Nexo.

"We've entered an alternate universe very different from early April when global macro concerns were at their peak and bitcoin slumped to $74,000," he added. "It's possible a three-month window has opened for risk assets to thrive as a broader agreement between the U.S. and China is thrashed out."

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Bitcoin's price has been steadily climbing in May, up 16% so far the month. Cumulative inflows into ETFs tracking the price of bitcoin surpassed $40 billion last week and have seen just two days of outflows in May.

On-chain data also shows lower selling pressure as indicated by bitcoin inflows into exchanges and increased liquidity in the crypto market as measured by new records of the amount of Tether stablecoin USDT, a gauge of crypto market liquidity, sitting on exchanges, according to CryptoQuant.

Investors have expected upcoming catalysts, including regulatory updates as well as corporate treasury investments, to drive bitcoin prices higher, according to Steven Lubka, head of private clients and family offices at Swan Bitcoin. Since the beginning of the year, the number of bitcoins held by public companies has grown 31%, according to Bitcoin Treasuries.

Given the current market conditions, now is the best risk-reward moment for bitcoin in the past eight years, he added.

Earlier this week, the Senate voted to advance legislation that would create the first regulatory framework in the U.S. for stablecoins, a key sector of the crypto market. President Donald Trump has said he wants to see crypto regulation on his desk and ready to sign by August before Congress is in recess.

Also this month, Coinbase joined the S&P 500 benchmark stock index, which Wall Street has praised as a watershed moment for the crypto industry.