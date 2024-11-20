Billionaire Gautam Adani charged in New York with massive fraud, bribery

Gautam Adani was indicted in New York federal court with other defendants in connection with an alleged multi-billion-dollar fraud scheme.

The billionaire is chair of India's Adani Group conglomerate and one of the world's richest people.

Adani and the other defendants are accused of agreeing to pay more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to obtain "lucrative solar energy supply contracts with the Indian government."

The indictment alleges Adani and others misled U.S. investors when they were seeking capital to finance those solar energy contracts.

The 62-year-old and two other executives in Adani Green Energy Limited — his nephew Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain — are also charged with misleading U.S. and international investors about their company's compliance with anti-bribery and corruption practices as they raised more than $3 billion in capital to fund the energy contracts.

The indictment unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn also charged Ranjit Gupta and Rupash Agarwal, former executives in the renewable-energy company Azure Power, and three former employees of the Canadian institutional investor Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec: Cyril Cabanes, Saurabh Agarwal and Deepak Malhotra.

Those defendants are accused of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in connection with the bribery scheme by Adani and the others at the energy company.

Cabanes, Saurabh Agarwal, Malhotra and Rupash Agarwal are also accused of conspiring to obstruct criminal and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into the bribery scheme.

