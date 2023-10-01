Bill Ackman reportedly said he would ‘absolutely' do a deal with X with his new SPARC funding vehicle

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman told The Wall Street Journal he would "absolutely" do a deal with X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Ackman's novel investment vehicle, called a SPARC, got regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

Ackman posts on X regularly, on a wide range of topics, including his support for presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert Francis Kennedy Jr.

On Friday, Ackman announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission approved his new financing vehicle, which he is calling a SPARC — a special purpose acquisition rights company. In a SPARC, investors will know what company the financing vehicle would be used to merge with before they have to pledge their investments.

Pershing Square SPARC Holdings, Ltd.



If your large private growth company wants to go public without the risks and expenses of a typical IPO, with Pershing Square as your anchor shareholder, please call me. We promise a quick yes or no. https://t.co/6YXVZm9EgQ — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) September 29, 2023

"If your large private growth company wants to go public without the risks and expenses of a typical IPO, with Pershing Square as your anchor shareholder, please call me," Ackman said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We promise a quick yes or no."

A spokesperson from Pershing Square Capital Management, Ackman's investment firm, told CNBC the company had nothing further to add other than what was in the Journal story.

Investors interested in the SPARC were directed to follow Bill Ackman's account on X for more information, according to the press release announcing the regulatory approval of the investment vehicle.

Ackman posts regularly on a wide variety of topics on X, including his support for U.S. presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert Francis Kennedy Jr., his assertion that he married the "female version of Elon Musk."

.@VivekGRamaswamy’s response below to a recent critical article in the @WSJ reinforces why I respect and support his run for POTUS. He has a remarkably deep understanding of important issues and he responds with extreme candor to questions that he is posed at the risk of the… https://t.co/e5IqWCAdLd — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) August 10, 2023

This is a really important and moving speech. Listen to all of it with your own ears, not through someone else’s depiction. Put aside any preconceived notions on Kennedy.



These are words that can help save our democracy and our country. I do not say this lightly. This will be… https://t.co/14bXyyBaFR — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) July 21, 2023

While Ackman uses X regularly and told the Journal he would embrace using his newly formed investment vehicle to merge with X, the implications of being a public company make it unlikely that X would actually pursue the deal, according to Alan D. Jagolinzer, a professor of financial accounting at the University of Cambridge Judge Business School.

"Taking X public would expose X to financial and governance regulatory transparency and accountability; which is why I'm skeptical it'll happen," Jagolinzer said in a post on X.

Taking X public would expose X to financial and governance regulatory transparency and accountability; which is why I’m skeptical it’ll happen. — Alan Jagolinzer (@jagolinzer) October 1, 2023

