Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Joe Biden

Biden to Deliver Big Voting Rights Speech Next Week in Philadelphia

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
  • President Joe Biden will speak in Philadelphia on Tuesday about the actions his administration is taking to "protect the sacred constitutional right to vote."
  • The speech comes amid a mostly Republican-led push in numerous states, including Georgia, Florida and Texas, to enact voting rules changes that critics call restrictive and discriminatory.
  • The Department of Justice last month sued Georgia over its newly passed election law, alleging the changes violate federal voting protections for minorities.

President Joe Biden will travel to Philadelphia on Tuesday to deliver an address about the actions his administration is taking to "protect the sacred constitutional right to vote," a source familiar with the matter told NBC News on Friday.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The speech comes amid a mostly Republican-led push in numerous states, including Georgia, Florida and Texas, to enact voting rules changes that critics call restrictive and discriminatory.

Money Report

5 mins ago

The Two Most Important Charts in the Bond Market, According to Traders

politics 19 mins ago

Financial Aid Agency Will Stop Servicing Federal Student Loans. Here's What You Need to Know

Read more of CNBC's politics coverage:


The Department of Justice last month sued Georgia over its recently passed election law, alleging the changes violate federal voting protections for minorities.

The Biden administration has taken other steps in the fight over voting rights in the weeks leading up to the Philadelphia speech.

In a speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month, Biden said that voting rights are "under assault with an incredible intensity like I've never seen."

The president on Thursday met with leading civil rights groups on the issue. The same day, Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the Democratic National Committee would invest $25 million to expand its get-out-the-vote efforts for the upcoming midterm elections.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenpoliticsWhite HouselawUS: News
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us