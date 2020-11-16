Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

Beyond Meat to Launch Two New Versions of Its Meatless Burger

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

Source: Beyond Burger
  • Beyond Meat will launch two new versions of its Beyond Burger early next year.
  • The new burgers are meant to appeal to consumers looking for healthier choices.
  • Meat-free burgers have drawn criticism in the past for marketing themselves as healthier than beef burgers.

Beyond Meat's line-up of meat substitutes will soon include two new versions of its Beyond Burger.

The new burgers are meant to offer consumers more choice and will launch nationwide early next year.

Money Report

politics 8 mins ago

These Forces Offer Biden Administration a ‘Goldilocks' Market Scenario in 2021: Invesco

transportation 14 mins ago

Lordstown Motors Shares Jump on Early Demand and Robust Hiring to Build EV Pickup

Beyond said that one of the patties is its juiciest yet but has 35% less saturated fat than a burger made from a blend of beef that is 80% lean meat and 20% fat. The other burger is meant to appeal more to a health-minded consumer, with 55% less saturated fat than a typical beef burger. Beyond said that the two burgers will have B vitamins and minerals, similar to beef.

As meat substitutes from Beyond and Impossible Foods have grown more popular in the last few years, their meat-free burgers have also drawn criticism for being marketed as a healthier alternative to red meat. Dietitians have said that it would be better for consumers to view plant-based burgers as an indulgence, as they would a beef burger.

Shares of Beyond, which has a market value of $7.88 billion, have risen 66% so far this year. The stock is up less than 1% in premarket trading on Monday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

businessretailrestaurantsretail industryfood and drink
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us